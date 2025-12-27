Anderson leads San Jose State against Grand Canyon after 29-point showing

Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-10, 0-1 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (2-10, 0-1 MWC) San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m.…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-10, 0-1 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (2-10, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Grand Canyon after Maya Anderson scored 29 points in San Jose State’s 61-56 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Spartans have gone 2-2 at home. San Jose State is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.3 turnovers per game.

The Antelopes are 0-1 against MWC opponents. Grand Canyon averages 18.8 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

San Jose State is shooting 34.4% from the field this season, 13.1 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Grand Canyon allows to opponents. Grand Canyon has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylei Waugh is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Anderson is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games.

Julianna LaMendola is averaging 8.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Antelopes. Chloe Mann is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Antelopes: 1-9, averaging 63.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.