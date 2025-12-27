Anderson leads No. 15 Texas Tech against Winthrop after 27-point outing

Winthrop Eagles (8-6) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-3) Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders…

Winthrop Eagles (8-6) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-3)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -17.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Texas Tech hosts Winthrop after Christian Anderson scored 27 points in Texas Tech’s 82-81 win against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Red Raiders are 6-0 on their home court. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. JT Toppin paces the Red Raiders with 10.5 boards.

The Eagles are 2-5 on the road. Winthrop ranks second in the Big South shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

Texas Tech averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 9.0 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Texas Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is averaging 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Red Raiders. Anderson is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kareem Rozier averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Logan Duncomb is averaging 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 92.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

