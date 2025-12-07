Anderson leads Alabama State against UT Martin

Alabama State Hornets (3-5) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-2) Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -5.5;…

Alabama State Hornets (3-5) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-2)

Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits UT Martin after Asjon Anderson scored 30 points in Alabama State’s 93-87 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-0 in home games. UT Martin is the leader in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Hornets are 1-4 on the road. Alabama State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Martin averages 76.4 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 82.4 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UT Martin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrija Bukumirovic is shooting 61.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 14.6 points.

Anderson is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 17.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.