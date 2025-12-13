Anderson and Rice defeat Arkansas State 77-76

HOUSTON (AP) — Nick Anderson scored 14 points and secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining as…

HOUSTON (AP) — Nick Anderson scored 14 points and secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining as Rice knocked off Arkansas State 77-76 on Saturday.

Anderson shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Owls (5-6). Jalen Smith scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and added six assists. Trae Broadnax finished with 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Chandler Jackson finished with 17 points for the Red Wolves (7-4). Jaxon Ellingsworth added 15 points, and Kyle Hayman recorded 12 points.

Smith scored 10 points in the first half and Rice went into the break trailing 35-33. Anderson scored a team-high 14 points for Rice in the second half, including the game-winning shot in the final minute.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.