Anderegg and Pacific host No. 22 Washington

Washington Huskies (9-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Pacific Tigers (5-5)

Stockton, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on No. 22 Washington after Luisa Anderegg scored 20 points in Pacific’s 116-49 win over the Simpson (CA) Red Hawks.

The Tigers have gone 5-3 in home games. Pacific is seventh in the WCC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Marina Radocaj averaging 3.7.

The Huskies are 1-2 on the road. Washington is 8-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pacific averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winner Bartholomew is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Tigers. Sophia Mindermann is averaging 6.6 points.

Sayvia Sellers is scoring 19.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

