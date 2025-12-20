Amey scores 28, Loyola Marymount downs North Alabama 91-57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. scored 28 points as Loyola Marymount beat North Alabama 91-57 on Friday. Amey…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Myron Amey Jr. scored 28 points as Loyola Marymount beat North Alabama 91-57 on Friday.

Amey shot 9 for 16, including 9 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Lions (8-4). Jalen Shelley added 23 points while shooting 7 for 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had 10 rebounds. Rodney Brown Jr. had 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Lions (5-6) were led in scoring by Corneilous Williams, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Donte Bacchus added 12 points and two steals for North Alabama. Cortez Graham-Howard also recorded nine points and two blocks.

Loyola Marymount took the lead with 19:22 left in the first half and did not trail again. Amey led their team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 46-21 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

