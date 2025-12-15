American visits VCU following Knezevic’s 21-point showing

American Eagles (1-8) at VCU Rams (3-7, 0-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces American…

American Eagles (1-8) at VCU Rams (3-7, 0-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces American after Katarina Knezevic scored 21 points in VCU’s 88-63 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Rams are 3-0 in home games. VCU has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles are 0-5 in road games. American is 0-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

VCU is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% American allows to opponents. American averages 53.7 points per game, 17.5 fewer points than the 71.2 VCU gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knezevic is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Rams. Tyrielle Williams is averaging 5.9 points.

Molly Driscoll is averaging 13 points for the Eagles. Charlotte Tuhy is averaging 9.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.