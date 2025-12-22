American visits No. 23 Virginia following Hall’s 20-point game

American Eagles (7-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-1) Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -26.5; over/under is…

American Eagles (7-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -26.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Virginia hosts American after Dallin Hall scored 20 points in Virginia’s 80-72 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-0 at home. Virginia is sixth in the ACC scoring 86.5 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. American ranks fourth in the Patriot League shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Virginia makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than American has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). American has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 7.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Cavaliers. Thijs De Ridder is averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

Madden Collins is averaging 13 points and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.