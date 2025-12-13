American visits Lewis and George Washington

American Eagles (1-7) at George Washington Revolutionaries (6-5, 1-0 A-10) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts…

American Eagles (1-7) at George Washington Revolutionaries (6-5, 1-0 A-10)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts American after Sara Lewis scored 22 points in George Washington’s 63-59 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Revolutionaries are 4-1 on their home court. George Washington is third in the A-10 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanah Becker averaging 3.4.

The Eagles have gone 0-4 away from home. American is ninth in the Patriot allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

George Washington is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 42.5% American allows to opponents. American averages 54.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 63.6 George Washington allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is averaging 14.6 points for the Revolutionaries. Lewis is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Molly Driscoll is averaging 13.8 points for the Eagles. Charlotte Tuhy is averaging 9.9 points.

