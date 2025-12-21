American visits Hall and No. 23 Virginia

American Eagles (7-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-1) Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Virginia hosts American…

American Eagles (7-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Virginia hosts American after Dallin Hall scored 20 points in Virginia’s 80-72 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Cavaliers are 7-0 in home games. Virginia is 8-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 0-4 in road games. American has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Virginia makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than American has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). American has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Thijs De Ridder is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Geoff Sprouse averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Madden Collins is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.