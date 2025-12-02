American visits Baker and Drexel

American Eagles (1-5) at Drexel Dragons (4-3) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts American after Amaris Baker…

American Eagles (1-5) at Drexel Dragons (4-3)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel hosts American after Amaris Baker scored 22 points in Drexel’s 57-55 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Dragons are 2-0 in home games. Drexel averages 65.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-3 in road games. American ranks ninth in the Patriot with 11.0 assists per game led by Anna Rescifina averaging 2.2.

Drexel is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.0% American allows to opponents. American’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Drexel has given up to its opponents (42.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Dragons. Laine McGurk is averaging 15.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2%.

Molly Driscoll is averaging 17.2 points for the Eagles. Charlotte Tuhy is averaging 9.8 points and 11.3 rebounds.

