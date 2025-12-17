American plays VCU on 3-game win streak

American Eagles (7-4) at VCU Rams (7-4) Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American is looking to build…

American Eagles (7-4) at VCU Rams (7-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over VCU.

The Rams are 5-1 in home games. VCU is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. American leads the Patriot League scoring 17.3 fast break points per game.

VCU scores 83.7 points, 13.2 more per game than the 70.5 American allows. American has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Madden Collins is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

