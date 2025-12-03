American Eagles to host Drexel Dragons Wednesday

Drexel Dragons (4-4) at American Eagles (5-4) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 140.5…

Drexel Dragons (4-4) at American Eagles (5-4)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on American for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. American is the leader in the Patriot League with 17.8 fast break points.

The Dragons are 1-2 in road games. Drexel averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

American scores 82.8 points, 11.7 more per game than the 71.1 Drexel gives up. Drexel has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of American have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madden Collins is shooting 54.0% and averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Shane Blakeney is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds. Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

