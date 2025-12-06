American Eagles take on the William & Mary Tribe on 6-game slide

William & Mary Tribe (3-4) at American Eagles (1-6) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American aims to break…

William & Mary Tribe (3-4) at American Eagles (1-6)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American aims to break its six-game slide when the Eagles play William & Mary.

The Eagles are 1-2 on their home court. American has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Tribe are 2-2 on the road. William & Mary has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

American is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 40.7% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Driscoll is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Lexi Salazar is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Cassidy Geddes is shooting 31.9% and averaging 14.7 points for the Tribe. Monet Dance is averaging 10.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.