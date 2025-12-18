American Eagles take on the VCU Rams, seek 4th straight win

American Eagles (7-4) at VCU Rams (7-4) Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -20.5; over/under is…

American Eagles (7-4) at VCU Rams (7-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -20.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: American will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against VCU.

The Rams are 5-1 on their home court. VCU averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. American is fourth in the Patriot League with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Carson McDonald averaging 4.3.

VCU is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.7% American allows to opponents. American averages 11.0 more points per game (81.6) than VCU allows to opponents (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Madden Collins is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

