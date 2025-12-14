Amelia Hassett scores 19 to help No. 15 Kentucky women defeat Belmont 77-69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amelia Hassett had 19 points with five 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds to help No. 15…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amelia Hassett had 19 points with five 3-pointers and grabbed 10 rebounds to help No. 15 Kentucky prevail over Belmont 77-69 on Sunday.

Clara Strack had 18 points and eight rebounds and Tonie Morgan 18 points and nine assists. Jordan Obi added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-1), who shot 40% and struggled from the arc on 8-of-31 shooting but outrebounded the Bruins by 20.

Tuti Jones made four 3s and finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds for Belmont (4-6). Sanaa Tripp had 16 points and Hilary Fuller added 11 points. The Bruins shot 37%.

The shorter Bruins were taking on a Kentucky team that started two players at 6-foot-5 and another 6-4 with Belmont’s tallest at 6-2. Belmont never led but got within five midway through the fourth quarter after a 7-0 run.

Kentucky responded with an 8-2 run capped by Hassett’s 3-pointer and the Wildcats led by 11 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. Jones hit a long 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to cut the lead to seven but six free throws by Morgan were enough to hold off the Bruins.

The third quarter was one of alternating runs of unanswered points until Tripp hit a shot from beyond midcourt at the buzzer to cut Kentucky’s lead to 10, 56-46.

After three early ties, the Wildcats led 16-14 after one quarter and stayed in front. Hassett hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 13-2 run that began the second period. Kentucky led 41-32 at halftime.

Up next

Kentucky is home against Wright State on Friday.

Belmont is home against Evansville in the Bruins’ Missouri Valley Conference opener.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.