Allenspach’s 26 help George Mason down Old Dominion 73-61

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Riley Allenspach’s 26 points helped George Mason defeat Old Dominion 73-61 on Saturday.

Allenspach added six rebounds for the Patriots (10-1). Masai Troutman scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Jermahri Hill had 11 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Monarchs (3-8) were led by Jordan Battle, who recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Ketron Shaw added 14 points and six rebounds for Old Dominion. Caelum Swanton-Rodger finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

George Mason took the lead for good with 5:50 remaining in the second half. Troutman helped his team pull away for the victory with eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

