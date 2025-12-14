Alcorn State visits UAB after Munoz’s 24-point game

Alcorn State Braves (3-5) at UAB Blazers (4-5) Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on Alcorn…

Alcorn State Braves (3-5) at UAB Blazers (4-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on Alcorn State after Sofia Munoz scored 24 points in UAB’s 81-73 loss to the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Blazers are 2-2 on their home court. UAB ranks second in the AAC with 15.3 assists per game led by Munoz averaging 4.8.

The Braves are 0-2 on the road. Alcorn State ranks fourth in the SWAC giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

UAB is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.9% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 59.0 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 72.8 UAB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Smallwood is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Blazers. Eleecia Carter is averaging 13.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.2%.

Nakia Cheatham is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 9.9 points and 3.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

