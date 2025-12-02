Alcorn State visits No. 10 Iowa State following Momcilovic’s 24-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (1-8) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-0) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa…

Alcorn State Braves (1-8) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-0)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State hosts Alcorn State after Milan Momcilovic scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 95-64 win against the Syracuse Orange.

The Cyclones have gone 3-0 in home games. Iowa State is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.0 turnovers per game.

The Braves have gone 0-8 away from home. Alcorn State is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

Iowa State averages 91.1 points, 5.4 more per game than the 85.7 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is shooting 50.7% and averaging 18.4 points for the Cyclones. Momcilovic is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers.

Shane Lancaster is shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.9 points. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 9.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

