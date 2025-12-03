Alcorn State visits Momcilovic and No. 10 Iowa State

Alcorn State Braves (1-8) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-0) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -40.5;…

Alcorn State Braves (1-8) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-0)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -40.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State plays Alcorn State after Milan Momcilovic scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 95-64 win against the Syracuse Orange.

The Cyclones have gone 3-0 in home games. Iowa State has a 6-0 record against opponents over .500.

The Braves are 0-8 on the road. Alcorn State allows 85.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 19.4 points per game.

Iowa State averages 91.1 points, 5.4 more per game than the 85.7 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Momcilovic is shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 16.9 points. Joshua Jefferson is shooting 54.1% and averaging 17.6 points.

Shane Lancaster is averaging 10.9 points for the Braves. Tycen McDaniels is averaging 9.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

