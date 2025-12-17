Alcorn State plays Auburn, looks to end road skid

Alcorn State Braves (3-6) at Auburn Tigers (9-3) Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will try…

Alcorn State Braves (3-6) at Auburn Tigers (9-3)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will try to break its four-game road losing streak when the Braves face Auburn.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 in home games. Auburn averages 67.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Braves have gone 0-3 away from home. Alcorn State is seventh in the SWAC with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Nakia Cheatham averaging 5.2.

Auburn averages 67.3 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 69.8 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 56.0 points per game, 1.5 more than the 54.5 Auburn allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Petticord is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.4 points. Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cheatham is averaging 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 8.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

