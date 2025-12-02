Albany visits Sacred Heart following Stewart’s 20-point game

Albany Great Danes (6-2) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-4) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany visits Sacred…

Albany Great Danes (6-2) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-4)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany visits Sacred Heart after Amaya Stewart scored 20 points in Albany’s 65-62 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Pioneers are 1-1 on their home court. Sacred Heart ranks sixth in the MAAC in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Amelia Wood leads the Pioneers with 5.8 boards.

The Great Danes are 2-2 in road games. Albany ranks seventh in the America East with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Martina Borrellas averaging 5.6.

Sacred Heart is shooting 35.0% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 37.3% Albany allows to opponents. Albany averages 65.8 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 69.7 Sacred Heart allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Pioneers. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 7.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.0%.

Lara Langermann is shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 9.5 points. Stewart is averaging 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.