Albany plays Hofstra, looks for 6th straight home win

Hofstra Pride (2-7) at Albany Great Danes (9-3)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Great Danes face Hofstra.

The Great Danes are 5-0 in home games. Albany ranks seventh in the America East with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Amaya Stewart averaging 2.1.

The Pride are 1-2 in road games. Hofstra is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.9 turnovers per game.

Albany averages 61.5 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 68.9 Hofstra gives up. Hofstra averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.3 per game Albany gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Hill is averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Great Danes. Stewart is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Von Essen averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 23.6% from beyond the arc. Alarice Gooden is averaging 9.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.