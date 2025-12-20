Albany (NY) plays Cornell following Lindsey’s 24-point showing

Cornell Big Red (5-5) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-9) Albany, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany…

Cornell Big Red (5-5) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-9)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces Cornell after Amir Lindsey scored 24 points in Albany (NY)’s 71-55 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Great Danes have gone 2-0 in home games. Albany (NY) has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Big Red are 2-5 on the road. Cornell scores 91.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Albany (NY) is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell averages 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsey is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Great Danes. Jaden Kempson is averaging 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games.

Cooper Noard is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Big Red. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 14.6 points.

