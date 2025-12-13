Alabama takes on Jackson State, aims for 11th straight home win

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-6) at Alabama Crimson Tide (10-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (2-6) at Alabama Crimson Tide (10-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts Jackson State looking to prolong its 10-game home winning streak.

The Crimson Tide are 8-0 in home games. Alabama ranks sixth in college basketball allowing 51.3 points per game while holding opponents to 34.1% shooting.

The Lady Tigers have gone 0-3 away from home. Jackson State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mikayla Brown averaging 5.1.

Alabama averages 75.7 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 71.1 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 16.8 more points per game (68.1) than Alabama allows to opponents (51.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Timmons is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Crimson Tide. Essence Cody is averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.3%.

Rhema Pegues averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Leianya Massenat is averaging 9.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

