Alabama State visits Mitchell and Missouri

Alabama State Hornets (3-6) at Missouri Tigers (8-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Alabama State after Mark Mitchell scored 21 points in Missouri’s 80-60 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Tigers are 7-0 on their home court. Missouri ranks sixth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Hornets are 1-5 in road games. Alabama State has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.

Missouri’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 18.4 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 52.3%.

Asjon Anderson is averaging 17.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 16.9 points and 3.3 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

