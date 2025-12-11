Alabama State visits Missouri following Mitchell’s 21-point game

Alabama State Hornets (3-6) at Missouri Tigers (8-2) Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -23.5; over/under…

Alabama State Hornets (3-6) at Missouri Tigers (8-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -23.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Alabama State after Mark Mitchell scored 21 points in Missouri’s 80-60 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 at home. Missouri is 7-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 1-5 on the road. Alabama State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Missouri’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 59.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Tigers. Jacob Crews is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Micah Simpsom averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Asjon Anderson is averaging 17.9 points and 4.4 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

