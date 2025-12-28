Alabama State takes on Mississippi State, looks to break 6-game slide

Alabama State Hornets (3-9) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-5) Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State comes…

Alabama State Hornets (3-9) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-5)

Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State comes into the matchup against Mississippi State as losers of six straight games.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 on their home court. Mississippi State ranks eighth in the SEC in rebounding with 37.1 rebounds. Quincy Ballard leads the Bulldogs with 6.9 boards.

The Hornets are 1-8 on the road. Alabama State has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mississippi State’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Alabama State allows. Alabama State has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 21.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 16.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Asjon Anderson is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 15.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 76.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

