Alabama State takes on Memphis on 5-game losing streak

Alabama State Hornets (3-8) at Memphis Tigers (4-7)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State heads into the matchup with Memphis as losers of five straight games.

The Tigers are 4-2 on their home court. Memphis gives up 76.4 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 1-7 away from home. Alabama State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Memphis is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 76.6 points per game, 0.2 more than the 76.4 Memphis gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Sincere Parker is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jerquarius Stanback is averaging 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Hornets. Asjon Anderson is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

