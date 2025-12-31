Alabama plays No. 3 South Carolina following Timmons’ 23-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 0-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-0) at South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 0-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama visits No. 3 South Carolina after Jessica Timmons scored 23 points in Alabama’s 77-59 victory against the Troy Trojans.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-0 in home games. South Carolina is 11-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Crimson Tide play their first true road game after going 14-0 to begin the season. Alabama scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 24.2 points per game.

South Carolina averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Alabama allows. Alabama averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game South Carolina allows.

The Gamecocks and Crimson Tide match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Tessa Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Timmons is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Crimson Tide. Karly Weathers is averaging 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 95.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.