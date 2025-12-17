Alabama faces Tulane, looks for 13th straight win

Tulane Green Wave (4-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama heads into…

Tulane Green Wave (4-5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama heads into a matchup with Tulane as winners of 12 games in a row.

The Crimson Tide have gone 10-0 in home games. Alabama ranks second in college basketball allowing 50.0 points per game while holding opponents to 33.6% shooting.

The Green Wave are 0-1 in road games. Tulane averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Kendall Sneed with 4.0.

Alabama averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Tulane allows. Tulane has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points greater than the 33.6% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essence Cody is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Jessica Timmons is averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kanija Daniel is averaging 13.4 points and two steals for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

