Alabama faces Clemson after Timmons’ 21-point game

Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-1 ACC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama takes on Clemson after Jessica Timmons scored 21 points in Alabama’s 79-65 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Crimson Tide are 6-0 on their home court. Alabama scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 22.9 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 away from home. Clemson scores 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game.

Alabama averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Clemson allows. Clemson averages 13.4 more points per game (66.8) than Alabama gives up (53.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Karly Weathers averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Timmons is shooting 46.3% and averaging 15.4 points.

Mia Moore is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.