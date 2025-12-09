Alabama A&M visits Minnesota after Grocholski’s 31-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Alabama A&M after Grace Grocholski scored 31 points in Minnesota’s 100-99 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Golden Gophers are 5-1 in home games. Minnesota has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 58.6 points per game and is shooting 37.2%.

Minnesota scores 79.6 points, 17.4 more per game than the 62.2 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tori McKinney is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Grocholski is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Maori Davenport is shooting 56.9% and averaging 10.8 points for the Bulldogs. Rakiyah Beal is averaging 6.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.