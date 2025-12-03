Alabama A&M takes on Tennessee State, aims for 4th straight home win

Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5;…

Tennessee State Tigers (5-3) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Tennessee State trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Alabama A&M has a 1-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 2-3 on the road. Tennessee State ranks fifth in the OVC with 14.3 assists per game led by Dante Harris averaging 3.6.

Alabama A&M’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Alabama A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Sami Pissis is averaging 9.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 36.8%.

Aaron Nkrumah is shooting 43.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 16.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

