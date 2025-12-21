Alabama A&M hosts Frison and Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (5-7) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-5) Huntsville, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -2.5; over/under…

Chattanooga Mocs (5-7) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-5)

Huntsville, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces Alabama A&M after Jordan Frison scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 79-64 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in home games. Alabama A&M has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mocs have gone 1-4 away from home. Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Alabama A&M’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bulldogs. Sami Pissis is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Frison is averaging 14 points and four assists for the Mocs. Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.