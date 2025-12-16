Alabama A&M hosts Alvarado and North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (5-4) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-7) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes…

North Alabama Lions (5-4) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-7)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on Alabama A&M after Alexsandra Alvarado scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 70-58 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 at home. Alabama A&M gives up 64.2 points and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Lions are 1-3 on the road. North Alabama ranks third in the ASUN allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 35.0% shooting.

Alabama A&M is shooting 36.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 35.0% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Alabama A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakiyah Beal averages 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 25.9% from beyond the arc. Maori Davenport is shooting 55.0% and averaging 9.6 points.

Alvarado is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. Cameron McNamara is averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds.

