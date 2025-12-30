Alabama A&M defeats Fisk 90-58

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Koron Davis scored 14 points as Alabama A&M beat Fisk 90-58 on Tuesday. Davis had nine…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Koron Davis scored 14 points as Alabama A&M beat Fisk 90-58 on Tuesday.

Davis had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-6). James Graham scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Kintavious Dozier shot 5 for 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Simeon Williams led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Nicholas Kennard added 10 points and six rebounds for Fisk.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

