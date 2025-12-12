Akron Zips and the Murray State Racers meet in Henderson, Nevada

Murray State Racers (7-3) vs. Akron Zips (8-2) Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Murray…

Murray State Racers (7-3) vs. Akron Zips (8-2)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Murray State in Henderson, Nevada.

The Zips have an 8-2 record in non-conference games. Akron is third in the MAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Evan Mahaffey averaging 1.9.

The Racers have a 7-3 record in non-conference play. Murray State leads the MVC scoring 88.0 points per game while shooting 47.6%.

Akron makes 52.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Murray State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavari Johnson is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.8%.

Javon Jackson is averaging 16.1 points for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 12.0 points.

