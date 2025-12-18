Akron hosts Eastern Michigan after Johnson’s 28-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5) at Akron Zips (8-3) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Eastern Michigan…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5) at Akron Zips (8-3)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Eastern Michigan after Tavari Johnson scored 28 points in Akron’s 115-100 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Zips have gone 5-0 at home. Akron averages 95.8 points and has outscored opponents by 17.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-4 on the road. Eastern Michigan is fourth in the MAC giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Akron averages 95.8 points, 24.9 more per game than the 70.9 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Akron allows.

The Zips and Eagles meet Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Mahaffey is averaging 8.7 points and six rebounds for the Zips. Johnson is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mohammad Habhab is averaging 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Addison Patterson is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 96.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.