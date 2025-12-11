Live Radio
Akanmu puts up 18 as Wagner beats Bloomfield 95-93 in OT

The Associated Press

December 11, 2025, 9:58 PM

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Bryan Akanmu scored 18 points as Wagner beat Bloomfield 95-93 in overtime on Thursday.

Akanmu shot 8 of 12 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (2-6). Jaden Baker added 16 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing five assists. John Awoke shot 5 for 11 to finish with 14 points.

Cameron McRae led the Bears in scoring, finishing with 36 points and three steals. Devin Artis added 15 points for Bloomfield. Zamorian Singleton also had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

