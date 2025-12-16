Ajayi leads Butler against No. 5 UConn after 28-point game

Butler Bulldogs (8-2, 1-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-1) Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

Butler Bulldogs (8-2, 1-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-1)

Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -14.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces No. 5 UConn after Michael Ajayi scored 28 points in Butler’s 113-110 overtime victory over the Providence Friars.

The Huskies are 6-1 on their home court. UConn averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 17.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference play. Butler is the Big East leader with 38.6 rebounds per game led by Ajayi averaging 11.9.

UConn scores 79.0 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 76.0 Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 11.4 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is averaging 14.5 points for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Finley Bizjack is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ajayi is averaging 17.4 points and 11.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.