Ajayi, Butler Bulldogs to host Edwards and the Providence Friars

Providence Friars (7-4) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Ajayi and Butler host Jason Edwards and Providence in Big East action.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Butler is sixth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Friars are 0-1 on the road. Providence scores 90.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Butler makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Providence has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Friars match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Bizjack is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Evan Haywood is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Stefan Vaaks is averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Friars. Edwards is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.