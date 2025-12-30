Ajayi, Butler Bulldogs take on the Creighton Bluejays

Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-5, 2-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Butler Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (8-5, 2-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Ajayi and Butler take on Josh Dix and Creighton in Big East action Tuesday.

The Bluejays are 6-1 on their home court. Creighton has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-1 against Big East opponents. Butler is second in the Big East with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ajayi averaging 8.6.

Creighton makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Butler averages 16.0 more points per game (86.4) than Creighton gives up to opponents (70.4).

The Bluejays and Bulldogs square off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dix is shooting 43.3% and averaging 12.2 points for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ajayi is scoring 16.6 points per game with 12.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Finley Bizjack is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.