Air Force takes home win streak into matchup with Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-7, 0-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (6-5, 0-1 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Falcons face Nevada.

The Falcons are 3-0 on their home court. Air Force allows 59.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Wolf Pack have gone 0-1 against MWC opponents. Nevada gives up 57.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Air Force is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 39.1% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada averages 53.9 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 59.4 Air Force gives up.

The Falcons and Wolf Pack face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Falcons. Keelie O’Hollaren is averaging 8.7 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ahrray Young is shooting 43.0% and averaging 10.0 points for the Wolf Pack. Gabby Ramos is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 52.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

