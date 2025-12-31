Ahrens scores 12 as Boise State knocks off New Mexico 62-53

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Spencer Ahrens helped lead Boise State past New Mexico on Tuesday with 12 points off of…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Spencer Ahrens helped lead Boise State past New Mexico on Tuesday with 12 points off of the bench in a 62-53 victory.

Ahrens added eight rebounds for the Broncos (9-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). Drew Fielder scored 11 points while going 4 of 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Pearson Carmichael shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Tomislav Buljan led the Lobos (10-3, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Deyton Albury added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for New Mexico. Luke Haupt also had eight points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Lobos.

Boise State entered halftime up 21-19. Aginaldo Neto paced the team in scoring in the first half with five points. Neto’s layup with 9:20 remaining in the second half gave Boise State the lead for good at 42-41.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

