Agee, Texas A&M Aggies to host Harrison and the East Texas A&M Lions

East Texas A&M Lions (6-5, 1-1 Southland) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-3)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -26.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M travels to Texas A&M for a non-conference matchup.

The Aggies are 6-1 on their home court. Texas A&M scores 92.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Lions are 2-5 in road games. East Texas A&M is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M averages 92.9 points, 19.7 more per game than the 73.2 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 77.3 points per game, 0.6 more than the 76.7 Texas A&M allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Dominguez is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Aggies. Marcus Hill is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Vinny Sigona is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 9.4 points. Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 92.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

