Agee scores 21 points, grabs 13 boards to lead Texas A&M over Pitt 81-73

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rashaun Agee scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Texas A&M to an 81-73 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Pitt used a 16-0 run to take a 61-57 lead with 6:23 remaining. Damarco Minor and Nojus Indrusaitis each hit a 3-pointer and scored five points during the stretch. The Aggies answered with an 18-3 run, capped by Agee’s 3-pointer, for a 75-65 lead with 1:09 to play.

Agee was 7 of 14 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws to go with four assists, four steals and two blocks. Ruben Dominguez made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Texas A&M (7-2), which has won five straight. Jacari Lane added 14 points.

Barry Dunning Jr. had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Pitt (5-4). Indrusaitis and Cameron Corhen added 15 points apiece. Minor finished with 14 points.

Texas A&M opened on a 10-1 run and led 35-32 at the break. Agee scored 11 first-half points for the Aggies and Dunning scored 10 for Pitt. The Panthers had their first lead, 37-35, about a minute into the second half and didn’t lead again until their late surge.

It was just the just the second meeting between the teams. Pitt won the the previous game, 78-62 in 1985, at the Sugar Bowl Tournament in New Orleans.

Up next

Pitt hosts Hofstra on Sunday.

Texas A&M faces SMU in Arlington, Texas on Sunday.

