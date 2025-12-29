Agee powers Texas A&M to 6th 100-point game of season, 111-82 win over Prairie View A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rashaun Agee scored 19 points on 64% shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds, Marcus Hill added…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Rashaun Agee scored 19 points on 64% shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds, Marcus Hill added 16 points, and Texas A&M rolled to a 111-82 win over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.

The Aggies (10-3) notched their sixth game with 100 or more points to set a new single-season program record. The 1975-76 and 1978-79 teams each had five 100-point games.

Ruben Dominguez scored 14 points, Pop Isaacs had 13, and Josh Holloway added 10 for Texas A&M. Federiko Federiko had three blocks and Rylan Griffen grabbed six steals.

The Aggies had 45 bench points, and entered the contest ranked first in the nation with 44 bench points per game.

Prairie View (5-8) was led by Tai’Reon Joseph’s 26 points, and Cory Wells added 25 points and nine rebounds.

Texas A&M led for all but 1:05 in the game, and held a 60-39 advantage at the half. The Aggies shot 54% from the field and 37% from 3-point range, holding Prairie View to 40% and 27%, respectively.

Up next

Texas A&M hosts LSU on Saturday to begin SEC play.

Texas A&M hosts LSU on Saturday to begin SEC play.

Prairie View A&M visits Grambling State to start their SWAC schedule on Saturday.

