Agee and the Texas A&M Aggies take on Harrison and the East Texas A&M Lions

East Texas A&M Lions (6-5, 1-1 Southland) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-3) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Texas A&M Lions (6-5, 1-1 Southland) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-3)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rashaun Agee and Texas A&M host Ronnie Harrison Jr. and East Texas A&M in out-of-conference action.

The Aggies have gone 6-1 in home games. Texas A&M ranks 49th in college basketball averaging 11.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.4% from downtown. Ruben Dominguez leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 45.9% from 3-point range.

The Lions are 2-5 in road games. East Texas A&M has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M scores 92.9 points, 19.7 more per game than the 73.2 East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 45.6% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agee is averaging 11.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Dominguez is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Harrison is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Lions. Damian Garcia is averaging 10.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 92.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.