Abraham leads Washington State against Texas Tech after 22-point game

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (10-0) at Washington State Cougars (1-9)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State hosts Texas Tech after Charlotte Abraham scored 22 points in Washington State’s 71-69 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Cougars are 0-4 in home games. Washington State has a 1-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Lady Raiders are 1-0 on the road. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Washington State makes 37.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (30.4%). Texas Tech averages 77.9 points per game, 3.4 more than the 74.5 Washington State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eleonora Villa is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Abraham is averaging 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 39.2%.

Bailey Maupin is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Raiders, while averaging 14.9 points and 1.7 steals. Jalynn Bristow is averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.2 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

